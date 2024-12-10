DeShawn Williams News: Let go by Carolina
The Panthers waived Williams on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Williams had signed with the team's active roster back in October, after having previously spent time on their practice squad, but will now head to waivers. He's recorded 13 tackles (six solo), with 0.5 sacks, and will now look to catch on with another team.
DeShawn Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now