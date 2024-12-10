Fantasy Football
DeShawn Williams News: Let go by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 5:40pm

The Panthers waived Williams on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Williams had signed with the team's active roster back in October, after having previously spent time on their practice squad, but will now head to waivers. He's recorded 13 tackles (six solo), with 0.5 sacks, and will now look to catch on with another team.

