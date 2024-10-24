Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeShon Elliott headshot

DeShon Elliott Injury: Dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Elliott (back) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott played every single defensive snap during the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets, finishing with six solo tackles. He may have picked up a back injury during the win, however, which kept him off the practice field Thursday. Elliott will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants.

DeShon Elliott
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News