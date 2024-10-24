DeShon Elliott Injury: Dealing with back injury

Elliott (back) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott played every single defensive snap during the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets, finishing with six solo tackles. He may have picked up a back injury during the win, however, which kept him off the practice field Thursday. Elliott will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants.