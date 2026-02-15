DeShon Elliott headshot

DeShon Elliott Injury: Injury-shortened campaign in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Elliott (knee) recorded 38 total tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a forced fumble over five games during the 2025 regular season.

Elliott suffered a sprained MCL in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets before he later suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Packers in Week 8. The safety was rather productive when active, but the five appearances set a new career-low for the 28-year-old. Elliott signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract extension with the Steelers prior to the year, so he'll look to get back to full strength and compete for a starting role with the team in 2026.

DeShon Elliott
Pittsburgh Steelers
