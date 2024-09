DeShon Elliott Injury: Limited in practice

Elliott (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Elliott popped up on the injury report Wednesday after being compiled five tackles (four solo) during last week's win over the Chargers. If the 27-year-old ends up being unable to play this week versus the Colts, Damontae Kazee will likely start at safety in his place.