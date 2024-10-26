DeShon Elliott News: Cleared to play Monday

Elliott (back) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the Giants, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott logged a DNP-LP-FP practice pattern leading up to Week 8 action, and the veteran safety has now managed to avoid Pittsburgh's final injury report entirely. He's played 100 percent of defensive snaps over the Steelers' last two games and has racked up an impressive 51 tackles (33 solo) through seven appearances so far, in addition to one pass breakup and one interception.