DeShon Elliott

DeShon Elliott News: Has career year with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 5:25pm

Elliott finished the 2024 season with 108 tackles (72 solo), six pass breakups, including one interception, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles across 15 regular-season contests.

After bouncing around with the Ravens, Lions and Dolphins the previous three seasons, Elliott signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers last offseason and started 14 of the 15 games in which he appeared. Elliott's tackles and fumble recoveries each marked new career bests for the 27-year-old safety. Coming off a strong year, Elliott should be back as a starter in Pittsburgh next season.

DeShon Elliott
Pittsburgh Steelers
