DeShon Elliott

DeShon Elliott News: Leads team in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Elliott recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Elliott led the Steelers in tackles Sunday with his 11 tackles, which marked his second-highest total of the season. Over his first 12 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has tallied 83 tackles (55 solo), three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, an interception and five pass defenses.

DeShon Elliott
Pittsburgh Steelers

