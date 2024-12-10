DeShon Elliott News: Leads team in tackles again

Elliott registered 13 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

The safety led the Steelers in tackles for the second week in a row after recording 11 in the team's Week 13 win over the Bengals. Elliott has now matched his career high with 96 stops (64 solo) in 2024. He also has six pass breakups, including an interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.