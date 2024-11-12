Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeShon Elliott headshot

DeShon Elliott News: Tallies six tackles vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Elliott totaled six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

Elliott was the second-leading tackler for the Steelers on Sunday behind Patrick Queen (seven). Elliott has logged at least tackles in eight of nine regular-season games, and on the year he's up to 64 tackles (42 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

DeShon Elliott
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now