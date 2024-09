DeShon Elliott: Upgrades to full practice

Elliott (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott was limited in practice Wednesday due to a quad injury, but it looks like he's now fully on track for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts. The veteran safety played a season-high 96 percent of defensive snaps during Pittsburgh's win over the Chargers in Week 3, recording five tackles (four solo).