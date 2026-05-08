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Desmond Reid News: Joining Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Bills signed Reid as an undrafted free agent Friday, Alec White and Maddy Glab of the team's official site report.

Reid played his first two collegiate seasons at Western Carolina before ending his college career with two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. The running back carried the ball 60 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns, adding 23 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns over seven games in 2025. Reid's smaller frame makes him more injury-prone, but he is an explosive athlete who can line up anywhere and make plays in space. If the Bills are looking for someone to take over for Khalil Shakir at punt returner, Reid may have a path to an NFL roster.

Desmond Reid
Buffalo Bills
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