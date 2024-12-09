Desmond Ridder News: Expected to start Week 15

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that Ridder is expected to start against the Falcons in Week 15, though the team is still waiting for updates on the health of Aidan O'Connell (knee), Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Ridder appears in line for at least a spot start under center Week 15, and potentially a longer run in the No. 1 role, depending on the severity of O'Connell's injury. The 25-year-old quarterback was solid in relief duty during Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers, entering with just over 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, also rushing twice for three yards. He recovered his only fumble.