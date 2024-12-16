Desmond Ridder News: On track to start Monday

Ridder is expected to start Monday's contest against the Falcons with Aidan O'Connell (knee) seemingly a game-time decision, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ridder has been Las Vegas' expected starter approaching Week 16 action, but O'Connell (knee), who is officially listed as questionable, will have a chance to log a pre-game workout to determine his availability. Official word on O'Connell's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but fantasy managers should brace for the eventually of it being Ridder who commands the Raiders' offense, which will be led by top wideout Jakobi Meyers, rookie phenom Brock Bowers, and backfield riser Sincere McCormick.