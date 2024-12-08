Desmond Ridder News: Serviceable in emergency duty

Ridder entered Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers for Aidan O'Connell (knee) with 14:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and completed 12 of 18 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also rushed twice for three yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Ridder had most recently seen playing time in Week 12 against the Chiefs, so rust wasn't an issue for the third-year pro. Ridder was able to lead the Raiders to three points on his second possession, although he did see a would-be interception reversed on replay during the drive. Considering O'Connell's injured leg was placed in an air cast and the second-year signal-caller was carted off Sunday, Ridder appears to have a good chance of drawing a start against his old Falcons squad in a Week 15 home matchup on Monday night, Dec. 16.