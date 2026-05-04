Desmond Ridder News: Time up with Packers

Green Bay cut Ridder on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridder being let go by the Packers corresponds with the team signing veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor as the new top backup to Jordan Love. Last season, Ridder spent time with the Vikings before being cut in December and then inking with Green Bay, where he replaced Clayton Tune as the team's emergency QB3. He didn't log a regular-season appearances with either Minnesota or the Packers. The 2022 third-round pick will now look for a chance to compete for a reserve role elsewhere in the league.