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Deuce Vaughn News: Let go by Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Broncos waived Vaughn on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Vaughn's time in Denver has come to an end after having signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. The 24-year-old has 110 career rushing yards on 40 carries to go along with 10 catches for 58 yards and will now look to catch on with another team.

Deuce Vaughn
 Free Agent
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