Deuce Vaughn headshot

Deuce Vaughn News: Not playing Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 9:44am

Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Vaughn will be a healthy scratch for the second time in the past three weeks, leaving Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott to handle the work in Dallas' backfield along with fullback Hunter Luepke. Vaughn has been inefficient as a ball carrier in his limited opportunities this season, gaining just 33 yards on 11 carries while adding 18 yards on three receptions.

Deuce Vaughn
Dallas Cowboys
