Deuce Vaughn News: Season-high six carries in Week 18
Vaughn carried the ball six times for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.
In a meaningless game for the Cowboys. Vaughn saw a season-high workload and delivered a career high in rushing yards. The 2023 sixth-round pick appeared in only seven games this season and managed just 88 scrimmage yards on 20 touches, once again serving as a depth option in the backfield. Rico Dowdle will be a free agent this offseason and may have priced himself out of Dallas' plans with a strong campaign, but it's highly unlikely Vaughn will head into 2025 at the top of the depth chart.
