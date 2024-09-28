Deuce Vaughn News: Shut out of game plan Thursday

Vaughn didn't see a touch and got only three snaps on offense in Thursday's win over the Giants.

The 2023 sixth-round pick continues to be a distant third in the Dallas backfield hierarchy behind Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, and Vaughn failed to touch the ball in Week 4 for the first time all season. With Dalvin Cook stashed on the practice squad and the Cowboys getting little production from their running game, Vaughn's hold on a 53-man roster spot appears tenuous at best.