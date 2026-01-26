Vaughn caught on with the Broncos on their practice squad in early September after failing to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. The 2023 sixth-rounder didn't end up playing a single game in 2025 after appearing in 14 regular-season games across the two prior years with Dallas. Vaughn will be on the Broncos' 90-man roster when the offseason officially kicks off Feb. 9, which will give the Kansas State product the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp with Denver.