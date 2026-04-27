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Devaughn Vele Injury: Facing competition from rookies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vele (shoulder) faces increased competition for playing time and targets after the Saints used three picks on wide receivers in last weekend's 2026 NFL Draft, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

New Orleans used the No. 8 overall pick on Jordyn Tyson, who figures to start alongside Chris Olave from day one, and later on the Saints took Bryce Lance in the fourth round and Barion Brown in the sixth. Acquired from the Broncos during the preseason last summer, Vele appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Saints, making seven starts, and produced a 25-293-2 receiving line on 39 targets. Following the trade of Rashid Shaheed to Seattle, Vele became a starter but was injured in Week 15 and missed the final three contests. Capable of playing the slot or outside and on special teams, Vele should have a role in 2026, but the target competition is much stiffer.

Devaughn Vele
New Orleans Saints
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