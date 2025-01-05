Devaughn Vele News: Catches deflected TD

Vele recorded four receptions on four targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.

Vele was overshadowed by Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton, but he also made a key few plays in the game. His first contribution came on a three-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone that was deflected multiple times by both teams before ultimately being secured by Vele. He later set up Denver's fourth touchdown of the game with a 32-yard reception midway through the third quarter. Vele's role has faded in recent weeks, as he entered Sunday's game having failed to top 30 receiving yards in four straight matchups. Given the recent emergence of Mims, Vele could continue to see a more peripheral role in the Broncos' wild-card round matchup at Buffalo.