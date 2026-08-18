Devaughn Vele headshot

Devaughn Vele News: Had a rest day Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Vele missed Tuesday's practice due to a planned rest day, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Vele has had multiple rest days over the past week. With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) set to miss the beginning of the regular season, the Saints need Vele to be healthy alongside Chris Olave in a wideout room that doesn't have a whole lot of depth.

Devaughn Vele
New Orleans Saints
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