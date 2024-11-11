Devaughn Vele News: Hits pay dirt against Chiefs

Vele caught all four of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

After a quiet performance in Week 9, Vele had a nice bounce-back performance against Kansas City while scoring his first career touchdown. The rookie wideout's 35 offensive snaps were the most he's played in six games thus far, so it's possible the developing chemistry between him and quarterback Bo Nix could continue to lead to more playing time for Utah product. Vele will look to build off his solid performance when the Broncos host the Falcons in Week 11.