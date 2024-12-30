Devaughn Vele News: Minimal production in Week 17

Vele caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 30-24 loss to the Bengals.

Vele caught just two passes for the second straight week despite playing the second most offensive snaps (30) behind Courtland Sutton (56). In 12 appearances this season, the rookie wideout has recorded 37 catches on 51 targets for 425 yards and two touchdowns. Vele has proven to be a solid wide receiver in his first year, and his continued development will likely lead to him becoming a more consistent contributor in the Broncos' young receiver corps going forward. With that said, the Utah product remains a dicey start in a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs based on his limited opportunities in Denver's offense.