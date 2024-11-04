Devaughn Vele News: Quiet against Ravens

Vele secured two of his three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Vele has earned three targets for the third-straight game, yet he continued to struggle to make much of his opportunities. In five games, the rookie wideout is averaging under four receptions per game for roughly 35 yards per contest. Vele played 29 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps Sunday, tied for third amongst wide receivers with fellow rookie Troy Franklin. The 26-year-old should continue to struggle for fantasy purposes as Denver's No. 4 receiver when the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 10.