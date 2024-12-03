Devaughn Vele News: Quiet in win

Vele caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.

Vele's Week 13 performance was a major disappointment considering rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for 294 yards against the Browns. Operating as the No. 2 wideout, Vele played 31 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps Monday, second in wide receiver snaps only to Courtland Sutton (62). The emerging rookie will look to bounce back against the Colts on Dec. 15 when the Broncos return from their Week 14 bye.