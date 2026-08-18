Devaughn Vele headshot

Devaughn Vele News: Sitting out Tuesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Vele (undisclosed) isn't practicing Tuesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Paras, the reason for Vele's absence is unclear, but it's worth noting that the wideout had a rest day the other day. With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to miss time out of the gate this season, Vele, Bryce Lance (undisclosed) and Barion Brown are candidates to see added work in the offense alongside starting WR Chris Olave for however long Tyson is sidelined.

Devaughn Vele
New Orleans Saints
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