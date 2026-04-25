Deven Eastern News: Snagged by Seattle

The Seahawks selected Eastern in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Eastern was a full-time starter at defensive tackle in each of his last three seasons at Minnesota. He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2025 after posting 38 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense across 13 games. Eastern has an intimidating 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame that makes him an intriguing development project for the Seahawks, who will certainly work with the 23-year-old on his technique and instinct to develop him into an NFL-caliber defensive lineman.