Deven Thompkins News: Catches three passes vs. Chiefs

Thompkins caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Thompkins had his best game of the season in Sunday's narrow loss, catching his first three passes of the year for 13 yards, which ranked fourth among Carolina's wide receivers. The Utah State product has appeared in just three games this season, also having recorded one carry for minus-2 yards. He's expected to continue serving as a depth piece in the Panthers' wide receiver room as the season progresses.