Deven Thompkins

Deven Thompkins News: Elevated by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Panthers elevated Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Thompkins signed with the Panthers' practice squad in late September after being let go with an injury settlement by the team during training camp. Thompkins gives the Panthers insurance at wide receiver in case rookie first-rounder Xavier Legette (toe) is unable to play Sunday against the Saints.

Deven Thompkins
Carolina Panthers
