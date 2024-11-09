Deven Thompkins News: Elevated for Week 10
The Panthers elevated Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Thompkins will be elevated for a second straight game and will be on the Panthers' active roster for Sunday's game against the Giants. Thompkins played eight snaps on offense in Week 8 against the Saints and turned his lone carry into minus-2 yards.
