Deven Thompkins

Deven Thompkins News: Elevated for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Panthers elevated Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Thompkins will be elevated for a second straight game and will be on the Panthers' active roster for Sunday's game against the Giants. Thompkins played eight snaps on offense in Week 8 against the Saints and turned his lone carry into minus-2 yards.

Deven Thompkins
Carolina Panthers
