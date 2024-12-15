Fantasy Football
Deven Thompkins News: Expected to operate as top returner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Thompkins will serve as the Panthers' top return man during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

With Raheem Blackshear (chest) unavailable, Thompkins' role is set to increase. Thompkins totaled 327 kick-return and 234 punt-return yards for the Buccaneers last season, and he had 46 kick-return and 15 punt-return yards in place of Blackshear last week.

