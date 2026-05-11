Deven Thompkins News: Released by Atlanta
The Falcons released Thompkins on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Thompkins signed with the Falcons in early December last season and played the remaining six regular-season games with the team. The wide receiver was mainly a special teams player, producing 265 yards as a kick returner and 54 yards as a punt returner. He also caught three receptions for 27 yards over his 23 offensive snaps. The veteran player is now a free agent and may sign with any team for the 2026 season.
Deven Thompkins
Free Agent
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