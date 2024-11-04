Fantasy Football
Deven Thompkins News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Thompkins reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The wide receiver was elevated for Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints and played on eight of 53 offensive snaps, recording one carry for -2 yards. David Moore (46 snaps), Xavier Legette (44 snaps), Jalen Coker (24 snaps) and Jonathan Mingo (15 snaps) all played more than Thompkins in the first game since Carolina traded Diontae Johnson and with Adam Thielen (hamstring) still on injured reserve. Thompkins caught 22 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown across 2022 and 2023 with Tampa Bay.

