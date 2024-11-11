Fantasy Football
Deven Thompkins News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Thompkins reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Thompkins played six snaps on offense during the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Giants and failed to record a stat. It was the second week in a row that Thompkins was elevated from the practice squad, and the Panthers can do so one more time before having to sign the 24-year-old wide receiver to the active roster.

