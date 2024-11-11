Deven Thompkins News: Reverts to practice squad
Thompkins reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Thompkins played six snaps on offense during the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Giants and failed to record a stat. It was the second week in a row that Thompkins was elevated from the practice squad, and the Panthers can do so one more time before having to sign the 24-year-old wide receiver to the active roster.
Deven Thompkins
Free Agent
