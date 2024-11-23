Deven Thompkins News: Signed to Panthers' active roster

Carolina signed Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompkins will fill the spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster that was vacated by Miles Sanders, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to an ankle injury. Thompkins has played 14 snaps on offense across two regular-season games and rushed for minus-2 yards on one carry in Week 9 against the Saints.