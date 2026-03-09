Devin Bush headshot

Devin Bush News: Agrees to three-year deal with CHI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bush agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bears on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bush's contract, which can officially be signed Wednesday at the start of the new league year, includes $21 million in guaranteed money. The 27-year-old linebacker is coming off a standout season with the Browns, in which he racked up 125 tackles and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Devin Bush
Chicago Bears
