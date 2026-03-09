Devin Bush News: Agrees to three-year deal with CHI
Bush agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bears on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bush's contract, which can officially be signed Wednesday at the start of the new league year, includes $21 million in guaranteed money. The 27-year-old linebacker is coming off a standout season with the Browns, in which he racked up 125 tackles and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
