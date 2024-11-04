Devin Bush News: Leads team with eight stops Sunday

Bush tallied eight tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Chargers.

Despite the defeat, Cleveland did a good job getting to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, racking up six sacks as a team. Bush had one of those sacks, pulling down Herbert for a two-yard loss with under a minute remaining in the second quarter. The sack was the first of the season for Bush and his first since he collected 2.0 sacks for Pittsburgh in 2021.