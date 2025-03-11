Devin Bush News: Sticking around Cleveland

Bush and the Browns agreed on a one-year, $3.25 million contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bush will remain in Cleveland after compiling 76 total tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed over 16 regular-season games with the team last season. The 26-year-old will look to maintain his level of production in 2025, likely operating as the team's top option at strongside linebacker.