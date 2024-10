Bush recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 34-13 loss at Washington.

Bush logged a season-high 61 defensive snaps with Jordan Hicks (elbow) out in Week 5, and he led his team in tackles in turn. If either Hicks or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (undisclosed) is out for Week 6, Bush could have some IDP appeal.