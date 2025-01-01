Devin Culp Injury: Limited in practice

Culp was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a rib injury.

Culp presumably suffered the injury during Sunday's 48-14 won over Carolina, in which he caught three of four targets for 52 yards while coming off the bench behind Payne Durham, who missed Wednesday's practice with a quadriceps injury. With starter Cade Otton (knee) also not practicing, Culp has some chance at a significant role in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints.