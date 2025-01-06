Devin Culp News: Impressive on two catches

Culp secured both targets for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Culp once again made good use of his opportunities with Cade Otton (knee) sidelined, flashing his downfield chops with catches of 16 and 20 yards in the playoff-clinching win. The rookie has been impressive over the last pair of contests, but he may be relegated back to a minor role in Sunday night's wild-card home battle against the Commanders if Otton is able to return to action.