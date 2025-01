Culp (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Commanders, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Culp will be inactive for the first time since Week 15 as the Buccaneers attempt to advance to the NFC divisional round. Cade Otton and Payne Durham will operate as the team's two options at tight end versus Washington.