Devin Culp News: Makes NFL debut

Culp played one of the Buccaneers' 82 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens.

With Payne Durham (calf) sitting out the Week 7 contest, Culp got the chance to make his NFL debut as the No. 3 tight end behind Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Otton (80 snaps) dominated the playing time, leaving few snaps left over for either Culp or Kieft (six snaps). Culp will likely return to the inactive list Week 8 against the Falcons if Durham is able to play.