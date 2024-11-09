Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Devin Duvernay headshot

Devin Duvernay Injury: Comes off IR on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Jaguars activated Duvernay (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday.

Duvernay was hurt in Jacksonville's Week 5 victory against Indianapolis and subsequently was placed on IR. He was designated to return this past Wednesday and has now been activated. Duvernay could thus suit up Sunday versus Minnesota, which would be a boost to the Jaguars' passing game with both Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) questionable to play in the contest.

Devin Duvernay
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now