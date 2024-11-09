Devin Duvernay Injury: Comes off IR on Saturday

The Jaguars activated Duvernay (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday.

Duvernay was hurt in Jacksonville's Week 5 victory against Indianapolis and subsequently was placed on IR. He was designated to return this past Wednesday and has now been activated. Duvernay could thus suit up Sunday versus Minnesota, which would be a boost to the Jaguars' passing game with both Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) questionable to play in the contest.