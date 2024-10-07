Devin Duvernay Injury: Dealing with lower body injury

Duvernay sustained a lower body injury in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts, Garry Smits of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

Duvernay played a significant role in the Jaguars' Week 5 win, as his 53-yard punt return set up a Tank Bigsby touchdown run in the third quarter. Head coach Doug Pederson sounded concerned about Duvernay when discussing the Jaguars' injuries Monday, explaining that Duvernay is "going to be the big one." If the Texas product is unable to suit up in Week 6, expect Parker Washington to assume Jacksonville's top kick and punt return duties.