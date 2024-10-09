Devin Duvernay Injury: Shifts to IR

The Jaguars placed Duvernay (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday.

The 27-year-old sustained a lower-body injury during the Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Colts, and it now appears serious enough to land him on IR. Duvernay accumulated one reception for minus-1 yard and 181 return yards across Jacksonville's first five contests. With the first-year Jaguar sidelined for at least next four games, expect Parker Washington to serve as Jacksonville's top kick and punt returner.