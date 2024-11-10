Fantasy Football
Devin Duvernay

Devin Duvernay News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Duvernay (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Duvernay will suit up for the first time since Week 5 after he completed a four-game stint on injured reserve while he recovered from a hamstring strain. In his first five outings with the Jaguars, Duvernay drew just one target and carried three times for 10 yards, but he could see his role on offense expand a bit after fellow wideout Christian Kirk (collarbone) suffered a season-ending injury Week 8. Even if that comes to fruition, Duvernay is still expected to deliver his greatest impact in the return game.

Devin Duvernay
Jacksonville Jaguars
