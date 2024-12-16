Fantasy Football
Devin Duvernay

Devin Duvernay News: Decent involvement Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Duvernay caught three of four targets for 42 yards, returned two kickoffs for 63 yards and returned two punts for 12 yards during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Josh Reynolds made his Jacksonville debut but garnered just one target on 27 offensive snaps as Duvernay retained his role has the team's No. 3 wide receiver. The return man has been more involved in the offense of late with eight catches for 73 yards over the past three weeks, but he doesn't have much fantasy utility.

Devin Duvernay
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
